Training package to help police

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 22, 2020 4:45 pm
Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho. [File Photo]

In an effort to further enhance its relationship with the public – the Fiji Police is working on a customer service training package.

Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho says the package will help officers as they work with communities on a daily basis especially during this difficult time.

Qiliho says COVID-19 has managed to bring the public and force together in the past few months.

“We don’t want to lose that. We want to bring it closer so that we can work together with the community. So we’re looking at that package and we’ll be launching it.”

The training package is expected to be launched once the force is done with the important aspects or practical details of it.

