Tourism workers not discouraged by current situation

Two Rosie Holidays staff who are temporarily unemployed have ventured into farming and fishing instead of waiting for assistance.

Litiana Nakoula told FBC News with majority of those in the tourism industry out of jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy, this has not discouraged her from providing for her loved ones.

“Though we are not working right now and being at home we don’t wait for assistance to come from the Government but we have the farm that’s there we go out and do something.”

Litiana Nakoula [front]

Speaking from Cuvu Sigatoka, 42 year old Nakoula says she was based at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and has been with Rosie Holidays for 10 years.

She says she will now need to tend to the farm more often as it will provide food from them.

“I’m the only one who stays here with my dad and the kids so I look after them.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Sainimili Dauvere a single mother who looks after her two sons.

36 year old Dauvere says it hasn’t been easy but she is doing all she can to provide for her family.

“There are God gifted resources like the land and sea we can still survive on and to my friends out there please don’t lose hope there is always a way.”

The two ladies have vowed that as long as they can move, they will continue providing for their families.

