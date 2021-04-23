Tough choices needed: WHO

The latest COVID death means Fiji needs to do everything possible to keep the virus at bay and stamp it out of the country.

World Health Organisation Representative to the South Pacific, Dr Akeem Ali says some tough choices need to be made right now.

Dr Ali says they stand ready to support the Health Ministry and the Fijian Government and all partners working tirelessly to control the virus.

“The first death from local transmission being announced today reminds us of the real grave impact that this virus can have on individuals and families, communities and the country at large. What that means for us, and the challenge to continue to provide essential health services and other services in the country is that we must really address this very serious public health emergency.”

He says Fiji is going in the right direction in stamping out the virus and stopping further community transmission.

The WHO is urging all Fijians to play their part, stay home, wear face masks and practice social distancing.