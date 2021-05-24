Home

Totogo Police Station to continue operation

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 20, 2021 12:44 pm

The Fiji Police Force has heightened its COVID-19 measures at the Nasova Barracks after five Police Constables tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday.

Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu says there will be no lockdown at the Barracks as all the positive cases are from the same Barrack.

Tudravu says the particular Barrack is now cordoned off.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite the officers having served at the Totogo Police Station, operation will continue.

“Business as usual, there is no need to close off Totogo Police Station. There is no need to close off other units. We are closely monitoring, operation is normal at this pointing time.”

Tudravu says Police officers will continue to ensure that all relevant COVID-19 procedures and protocols are followed at the station to be able to provide the services needed to members of the public.

 

