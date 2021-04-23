Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Total lockdown will have severe repercussions|COVID-19 LIVE briefing|India variant confirmed as six more test positive|Breach of protocol leads to more COVID-19 cases|Dr Fong blasts soldiers without CareFiji app|Fiji needs to stop COVID-19 tsunami|LIVE COVID-19 briefing later this afternoon|120,000 Fijians urgently need screening|Next two weeks paramount says Dr. Fong|Fijians frustrated over price hike of face masks|Not a time to look for loopholes: Dr Fong|NZ stands ready for Fiji assistance|GP's are well equipped says Dr Raju|Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|Parents urged to monitor children|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target|Food items fast sellers in supermarkets|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Police clarify travel within containment zones|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Total lockdown will have severe repercussions

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
April 27, 2021 7:57 pm

Fiji cannot afford a total lockdown as it could lead to starvation amongst other social scenarios that we cannot afford.

This comes as we now have the double mutating B1617 variant, which has been causing havoc in India and other parts of the world.

Even before this variant was confirmed, many Fijians, particularly in the Suva-Nausori corridor have been asking for a total lock down.

Article continues after advertisement

However, Health Ministry Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong, says a total lockdown will have severe repercussions.

“We can ask for a total lockdown, yes. There is another small part to this equation, if I lock you down and you have no access to food, and you can’t eat, what will happen? You will get angry, you will say I don’t care about this virus and you will leave your home and you will break the law, then you will end up with too many people in jail and we back again to square one”.

Doctor Fong says he has been asked numerous questions, on how people could move from one containment area to another.

He says some companies to become essential services started producing mask and sanitizers, and this is kind of cheap tactic being used.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.