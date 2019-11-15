Total Fiji contributes to relief fund

The Fijian Government in its bid to help every Fijian affected by the COVID-19 pandemic has received helped from corporate bodies and organizations.

Total Fiji became the latest to come on board with a sum of $50,000 in its efforts to help the government with its COVID-19 relief fund.

Minister for Economy says the contribution towards the trust fund will be of great help to many Fijians.

“There are a number of people as you know in the tourism sector and other related industries including others who are dependent on the Australian and New Zealand market who no longer are employed or have got reduced hours and this of course this contribution towards this trust fund will contribute handsomely towards ensuring the government’s efforts in terms of economic recovery”

Sayed-Khaiyum says assistance will continue to be provided to those in need.

Total Fiji managing director Kazi Rahman commended the government for their bold leadership in ensuring sustainability in times of crisis.

“We are pleased to participate with the Fijian government we would like to thank the honorable prime minister and its government for the bold leadership in the decisive time of action and the economic fallout of that is being managed, this is in line with our participation with the local community and consistent with the participation we’ve done before with TC Harold”

In addition to the $50000 contribution, the employees of Total Fiji have also pitched $14,631.52 towards the fund.