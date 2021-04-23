Together we can: Dr Fong

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says there’s nothing easy about the task ahead and every decision they make will be defining for the security of the country.

Dr Fong is once again pleading for full cooperation and says they’ll return it ten-fold through their efforts to free Fiji from the grasp of this pandemic.

He says together we have, together we will once again and together we can.

As the Suva/Nausori corridor is on lockdown until 4am Monday, Dr Fong says his teams will use the opportunity to contain the virus, however, they need the people’s support.

Dr Fong adds those living in the lockdown zone should make this a family weekend.

He also says if they see gatherings or large numbers of people moving about elsewhere in Fiji, they won’t hesitate to extend these lockdown measures to other parts of the country.