TISI Sangam Convention cancelled

The Annual TISI Sangam Convention for 2020 has been canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Sangam Secretary General Damend Gounder says after extensive consultations with members, District Presidents and the Council of Management, it’s been decided to cancel the Convention.

The event, scheduled to be held over the Easter weekend in Suva would have attracted about 10,000 Sangam members, and general public on a daily basis.

Gounder confirms about 1,500 overseas delegates had confirmed their participation in the 4-day event.

According to Gounder it is important that the organization take appropriate measures to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 and protect the health of all Fijians.

Sangam Executives will meet this weekend to discuss how to engage with the government to assist in the containment of the virus.