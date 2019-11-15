Home

Thurston Food and Music Festival postponed

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 18, 2020 7:05 am
The 2020 Thurston Food and Music Festival has been postponed. [Source: Thurston Food and Music Festival]

The 2020 Thurston Food and Music Festival has been postponed.

The decision was made by organisers Knox Entertainment following advisories and precautionary measures outlined in response to COVID-19.

Knox Entertainment and sponsors Paradise Beverages say they value the health, safety and wellbeing of all Fijians.

The festival scheduled for 28th March has been moved to a later date.

Pre-purchased tickets will remain valid, however anyone who wants a refund can visit the venue where they bought the ticket.

