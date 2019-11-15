Thurston Food and Music Festival postponed

The 2020 Thurston Food and Music Festival has been postponed.

The decision was made by organisers Knox Entertainment following advisories and precautionary measures outlined in response to COVID-19.

Knox Entertainment and sponsors Paradise Beverages say they value the health, safety and wellbeing of all Fijians.

The festival scheduled for 28th March has been moved to a later date.

Pre-purchased tickets will remain valid, however anyone who wants a refund can visit the venue where they bought the ticket.