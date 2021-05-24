Home

Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
July 5, 2021 7:05 pm

Three new COVID deaths have been reported for the 24 hour period that ended at 8 am today.

The first COVID-19 death is a 54-year old-man from Naikurukuru, Lami.

The man was declared dead on arrival by the attending medical officer at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital Emergency Department.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says this means that he either died at home or on the way to the hospital.

He adds that the man’s family reported he had been unwell for at least a week with fever, headache, and generalized weakness and was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death was a 62-year-old woman from Davuilevu who died at home. Her family reported that she had fever, weakness and a reduced appetite for at least three days. She was also not vaccinated.

Dr Fong says the third COVID-19 death was a 60-year-old woman, from Vatuwaqa. She presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress and died on the same day. She was not vaccinated.

There have been two more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients. However, Dr Fong clarifies that these two deaths have been classified as non-COVID deaths by doctors as their deaths have been determined to be caused by pre-existing medical conditions.

There have now been 33 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 31 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year. Fiji has also have recorded 15 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

