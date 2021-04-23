Home

Trio charged over breach of COVID-19 laws

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
April 29, 2021 9:00 am
[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Three men will be appearing in court today for failing to comply with orders of the Public Health Act as Fiji starts to take strong action against those who breach the safety laws in place to fight COVID-19.

Police says a 40-year-old boat captain of Cunningham, a 38-year-old Chief Engineer of Nadera, and a 30-year-old engineer of Nakelo were all arrested yesterday after being found intoxicated and making noise at Walu Bay, Suva.

All accused were approached by a team from Tototogo and warned to leave the premises.

Article continues after advertisement

They were all arrested for failing to adhere to the COVID-19 restriction and the instruction given by authorities.

The Ministry of Health has on many occasion highlighted that such reckless behaviour risks the spread of COVID-19 and become an added burden to those at the frontline.

Police is calling on the public to continue to adhere to the instructions as those found breaching the instructions will be taken to task.

