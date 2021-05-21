Home

Three percent of Fiji's target population fully vaccinated
Three percent of Fiji’s target population fully vaccinated

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
June 1, 2021 5:03 pm

Three percent of Fiji’s target population is now fully vaccinated, meaning they have had their two doses of the vaccine.

4,251 individuals, have received their 2nd dose and are considered fully vaccinated.

The Health Ministry says they have also now vaccinated over 148,000 Fijians with their first dose of the vaccine.

The ministry has now vaccinated 148,522 individuals with their first dose, which is 28% of the target population.

This includes people aged 18 and older in Fiji.

On Monday, health workers administered 12,572 first doses and 134 second doses, thus a total of 12,706 vaccinations across Viti Levu, a record for one day.

In the Western Division 32 percent have had their first dose and six percent second dose, while in the Central Division, 32 percent have had their first dose/, with second dose already being administered for 0.66 percent.

In the Northern, there has been 12 percent of first dose and one percent of the second dose, while in the Eastern Division, only first dose has been given and this stands at 10 percent.

