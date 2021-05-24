COVID-19
Three new deaths recorded
August 16, 2021 9:52 am
Doctor James Fong
The Health Ministry has three new COVID-19 deaths to reports from the 11th to the 13th of this month.
Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says the deaths were reported from the Central Division.
The first COVID-19 death to report is a 62-year-old woman from Nakasi who died at home last Friday and was not vaccinated.
A second case is a 79-year-old man from Tailevu who died at home on the 11th of this month.
He was not vaccinated.
An 80-year-old woman from Suva is the third person to have succumbed to COVID-19 and died at home on the 14th of this month.
The woman was not vaccinated.
Doctor Fong says there have now been 371 deaths due to COVID-19 in the country, with 369 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.
He adds the national seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is seven.
The Ministry has also recorded 194 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19 and these are not classified as COVID-related deaths.
