Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three new COVID infections recorded in North|Nine more COVID deaths recorded|Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system|Civil servants will be disciplined|FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments|Travel to Koro Island suspended|Resorts target local market|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Suspect remanded for alleged murder|Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|WHO calls for global solidarity|MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu|Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border|Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|Shops warned for charging high fees|AG urges recipients to spend wisely|Health Ministry receives 56,000 vaccines|Some people trying to sell fake vaccine cards: AG|Some patients monitored for long COVID|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Three new COVID infections recorded in North

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 26, 2021 10:17 pm

The Ministry of Health has detected three new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Division.

These infections were detected in the Namara Tiri Settlement in the Macuata Subdivision.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the index case is a freight vehicle driver who works at the Nabouwalu wharf and was tested as part of the routine surveillance program for those working within the Nabouwalu wharf operations.

Article continues after advertisement

He tested positive on August 24th and subsequently two household contacts have also turned positive.

Doctor Fong says his previous swabs on 14/7/21 and 3/8/21, and 12/8/21 were negative, suggesting recent exposure and infection.

He says a restricted movement zone is also declared for the greater Labasa Town area which means now curfew hours will be brought forward to 8pm to 4am daily.

Any person in a public place within the Province of Bua and Macuata, must, except with reasonable excuse, wear a face covering in the proper manner, with effect from 27th August, 2021. Children under the age of 5 are exempt from this requirement.

Businesses can continue to operate during non curfew hours however, it is vital that vendors and businesses ensure strict physical distancing before opening their doors.

Supermarkets and shops selling food can open, including banks, pharmacies and FNPF.

Within the Labasa Town Area, higher-risk businesses, such as gyms, movie theatres, video gaming shops, cyber cafes, taverns, bars, billiard shops and amusement arcades all closed for the next 14 days.

Restaurants may not open for in-person dining, but may offer delivery and take-away services.

Other businesses, such as factories and shops, can open as well.

Customer-facing businesses should limit customer capacity to 50%.

The public in the North is reminded that it is important to advice and continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

The PS says there are six more individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Malolo Island.

There are now 23 active cases on Malolo Island.

Doctor Fong says as mentioned yesterday a medical team from Lautoka has travelled to Malolo Island to assist the onsite medical team with the necessary response, including isolation of cases, contact tracing, and quarantine of contacts.

There has also been a COVID-19 death in Somosomo Village, on Naviti island, in the Yasawas.

This is a 94-year-old woman who died at home in Somosomo on Monday.

Investigation is underway into how this person became infected, and the Ministry’s response team in the West are conducting contact tracing and testing of contacts to identify more cases on the island.

Doctor Fong says more information will be provided to the public as the investigation progresses.

The Ministry has 423 new infections for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

328 cases are from the Western Division, 92 cases are from the Central Division and three cases are from the Northern Division.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.