Three new COVID infections recorded in North

The Ministry of Health has detected three new cases of COVID-19 in the Northern Division.

These infections were detected in the Namara Tiri Settlement in the Macuata Subdivision.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the index case is a freight vehicle driver who works at the Nabouwalu wharf and was tested as part of the routine surveillance program for those working within the Nabouwalu wharf operations.

He tested positive on August 24th and subsequently two household contacts have also turned positive.

Doctor Fong says his previous swabs on 14/7/21 and 3/8/21, and 12/8/21 were negative, suggesting recent exposure and infection.

He says a restricted movement zone is also declared for the greater Labasa Town area which means now curfew hours will be brought forward to 8pm to 4am daily.

Any person in a public place within the Province of Bua and Macuata, must, except with reasonable excuse, wear a face covering in the proper manner, with effect from 27th August, 2021. Children under the age of 5 are exempt from this requirement.

Businesses can continue to operate during non curfew hours however, it is vital that vendors and businesses ensure strict physical distancing before opening their doors.

Supermarkets and shops selling food can open, including banks, pharmacies and FNPF.

Within the Labasa Town Area, higher-risk businesses, such as gyms, movie theatres, video gaming shops, cyber cafes, taverns, bars, billiard shops and amusement arcades all closed for the next 14 days.

Restaurants may not open for in-person dining, but may offer delivery and take-away services.

Other businesses, such as factories and shops, can open as well.

Customer-facing businesses should limit customer capacity to 50%.

The public in the North is reminded that it is important to advice and continue to practice COVID-19 safety measures.

The PS says there are six more individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Malolo Island.

There are now 23 active cases on Malolo Island.

Doctor Fong says as mentioned yesterday a medical team from Lautoka has travelled to Malolo Island to assist the onsite medical team with the necessary response, including isolation of cases, contact tracing, and quarantine of contacts.

There has also been a COVID-19 death in Somosomo Village, on Naviti island, in the Yasawas.

This is a 94-year-old woman who died at home in Somosomo on Monday.

Investigation is underway into how this person became infected, and the Ministry’s response team in the West are conducting contact tracing and testing of contacts to identify more cases on the island.

Doctor Fong says more information will be provided to the public as the investigation progresses.

The Ministry has 423 new infections for the 24-hour period that ended at 8 am today.

328 cases are from the Western Division, 92 cases are from the Central Division and three cases are from the Northern Division.