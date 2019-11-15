Fiji has recorded three new border quarantine cases of COVID-19.
This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for health Dr James Fong.
Dr Fong says that this brings the number of active cases in Fiji to 4.
He adds all patients are in isolation facilities.
The Health Ministry is expected to release more information soon.
