Three new border quarantine cases of COVID-19

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 25, 2020 10:41 am
Dr James Fong.

Fiji has recorded three new border quarantine cases of COVID-19.

This was confirmed by the Permanent Secretary for health Dr James Fong.

Dr Fong says that this brings the number of active cases in Fiji to 4.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds all patients are in isolation facilities.

The Health Ministry is expected to release more information soon.

