Three more recoveries in Labasa

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
September 13, 2021 12:22 pm
Namara Tiri Settlement

Three COVID-19 cases in Labasa have recovered, with only two now in isolation at the Malau facility.

The three from Namara Tiri Settlement were discharged from Malau yesterday afternoon.

However, they are undergoing a further 14-day isolation at home.

The movement restriction in the Settlement was lifted on Friday morning after all 12 primary contacts, and 181 secondary contacts tested negative for COVID-19.

A total of 692 surveillance swabbing also returned negative test results.

The Ministry notes that vaccination coverage in the Namara Tiri area is 98%.

Residents are reminded to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination when due.

