Three more COVID deaths and over 600 new cases

Fiji has recorded three more COVID-19 deaths for the period of August 6-7.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says all three deaths were reported from the Central Division.

The first COVID-19 death was an 86-year-old woman from Newtown who died at home on Friday. She was not vaccinated.

The second COVID-19 death was a 73-year-old woman from Kinoya who also died at home on Friday.

She too was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death was a 71-year-old man from Cunningham who died at home yesterday.

He was not vaccinated.

Dr Fong says with today’s newly reported deaths, there have now been 299 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji.

He says 297 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

Dr Fong says the 7 day rolling average of COVID-19 deaths per day is six.

He says Fiji has also recorded 158 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19; these are not classified as COVID-19 deaths.

Fiji has 657 new cases of COVID-19 to report for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am today.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says 256 cases are from the Western Division and 401 cases are from the Central Division.

There are currently no active cases in the Northern and Eastern Divisions.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard