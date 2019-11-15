Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
RBF announces measures to counter predicted recession|Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation|Police officer tests negative for COVID-19|Nadi doctor taken in for questioning|Fijians turning up to fever clinics|Fiji Airways announces final Nadi-Narita return flights|Australians stranded in Fiji as the airport shuts|Nalawa district in Ra in lockdown|Fijians turn to traditional media amid COVID-19 crisis|Ministry of Health confirms 78 new cases in New Zealand|Cikobia goes into lockdown|Supplementary Budget will be tabled today|We need to fight COVID-19 together to help all: PM|Health Officials reiterate importance of social distancing|Supreme Court sittings to be rescheduled|Council urges consumers to be vigilant|All five COVID-19 patients in stable condition|Lautoka Police HQ shutdown amidst COVID-19 scare|Health Ministry concerned with ongoing water disruption|36 flight attendants under investigation: Qiliho|Fiji Airways disappointed with staff action|Fiji's fifth COVID-19 case confirmed in Lautoka|Nadi Airport to close, shipping services end Sunday|Stop lying and taking it as joke says PM|More than 20 fever clinics set up Fiji wide|
Fiji Stories World Stories

COVID-19

Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 26, 2020 4:50 pm
Marica Vakauta Bole9(L) Sharoon Kumar (M) and Titilia Camaibau.

Three women appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly spreading false information on social media in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

32-year-old bank officer Sharoon Kumar , 36-year-old Titilia Camaibau residing in Nadali , Nausori, and 53-year-old Marica Vakauta Bole of Muanikoso, Nasinu are charged with one count each of malicious act.

It is alleged that their post created panic and fear among the general public.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar’s lawyer informed the court that the author of the post is someone else and that her client denies sharing the post.

The defense lawyer also said that her client is not a threat to the community and will not interfere with any of the witnesses.

The Suva Magistrates asked the basis on which Kumar was arrested and was informed that she had allegedly shared a post.

The Magistrate refused the bail application and has ordered the prosecution to get the affidavit of the investigating officer to ascertain the basis of Kumar’s arrest.

Kumar has been remanded in custody until next Thursday.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Titilia Camaibau of Nadali , Nausori has been referred to the Saint Giles Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

This is to find out whether she was in the right state of mind when she made the post.

The matter has been adjourned to next Thursday.

The third accused 53-year-old Marica Vakauta Bole of Muanikoso, Nasinu has been released on bail.

The Prosecution served the first phase of the disclosures.

Bole informed the court that she will engage a private counsel.

She was released on bail in the sum of $1000 and ordered not to re-offend.

The matter has been adjourned to 15th June for plea.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.