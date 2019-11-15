Three front court for allegedly spreading misinformation

Three women appeared in the Suva Magistrates Court today for allegedly spreading false information on social media in relation to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

32-year-old bank officer Sharoon Kumar , 36-year-old Titilia Camaibau residing in Nadali , Nausori, and 53-year-old Marica Vakauta Bole of Muanikoso, Nasinu are charged with one count each of malicious act.

It is alleged that their post created panic and fear among the general public.

Kumar’s lawyer informed the court that the author of the post is someone else and that her client denies sharing the post.

The defense lawyer also said that her client is not a threat to the community and will not interfere with any of the witnesses.

The Suva Magistrates asked the basis on which Kumar was arrested and was informed that she had allegedly shared a post.

The Magistrate refused the bail application and has ordered the prosecution to get the affidavit of the investigating officer to ascertain the basis of Kumar’s arrest.

Kumar has been remanded in custody until next Thursday.

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Titilia Camaibau of Nadali , Nausori has been referred to the Saint Giles Hospital for psychiatric evaluation.

This is to find out whether she was in the right state of mind when she made the post.

The matter has been adjourned to next Thursday.

The third accused 53-year-old Marica Vakauta Bole of Muanikoso, Nasinu has been released on bail.

The Prosecution served the first phase of the disclosures.

Bole informed the court that she will engage a private counsel.

She was released on bail in the sum of $1000 and ordered not to re-offend.

The matter has been adjourned to 15th June for plea.