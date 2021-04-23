Home

Three COVID-19 patients recover

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
May 1, 2021 6:10 pm
Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong.

Three of the active COVID-19 cases in Fiji have recovered.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong says these Fijians have been discharged from isolation, and are heading home to their families.

He says so far, all of the existing cases are in stable condition and the health officials are monitoring them closely.

Article continues after advertisement

“If this virus gets out of control, we will not be so lucky. To keep any more of the most vulnerable members of society out of isolation and out of ICUs, it’s vital we stay the course of our containment effort. Lives depend on it.”

Dr Fong adds some of the patients in isolation at the moment do fall within high-risk categories for severe illness but they will be given medical attention.

