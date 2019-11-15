Home

Three arrests made for breach of curfew

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 30, 2020 6:13 am
Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho says three arrests were made in the last 24 hours for breach of curfew.

Qiliho says of the three people arrested, two were found drunk from the Southern Division.

He adds that one of the men in his 20’s was arrested along the Samabula area while a 33-year-old fisherman was found drunk and walking along the Tamavua area.

Qiliho says the lone case recorded in the Western Division involved a 38 year old man who was found walking around the Nadi area during curfew hours.

The Northern, Eastern and the Central Division recorded no reports.

