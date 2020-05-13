Three active COVID-19 patients are stable

Health Minister Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says the three remaining patients of COVID-19 continue to be tested positive.

However, he confirms they are in stable condition.

Dr. Waqainabete says they are being tested regularly.

“We continue to test them regularly, we’ve said that all along that after the 21st day we test them on regular intervals to see whether at any stage they become negative, there’s been a lot of good work happening between making sure they are well looked after just like the other 15 that have left the hospital premises.”

The Health Ministry is using the GeneExpert Testing on the three patients which takes 45 minutes to determine their status.