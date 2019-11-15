Three active COVID-19 cases, patient number 35 discharged

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that there’s only three active COVID-19 cases in the country following the recovery of the fourth patient who has been discharged.

The three active cases are all in stable condition and are in the isolation ward at the Lautoka hospital.

Fiji’s COVID-19 case number 35 who was has been discharged is a 53-year-old man who arrived in Nadi from New Zealand on a repatriation flight on the 5th of this month.

His initial port of origin was the United States of America.

The Ministry of Health says the man was under strict border quarantine since arrival into Nadi and began the compulsory 14-day quarantine at a government-designated facility under the supervision of officers from the Fiji Military Forces and the Ministry of Health.