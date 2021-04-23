Thousands screened in Lautoka

More than 58,000 Fijians have been screened in Lautoka since last week.

Information also gathered from the ground by FBC News is that 1,975 random swab tests have been conducted.

Medical teams have been working around the clock in Lautoka conducting house-to-house screening and swab tests.

Their objective from day one is to screen at least 60,000 people out of 95,000 people living within the Lautoka demarcated area.

Several volunteers have also been assisting the Ministry of Health’s screening teams.