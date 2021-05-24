Thousands continue to turn up at screening clinics

The Ministry of Health says it swabbed another 1,866 individuals at their stationary screening clinics in the 24 hour period ending 8am yesterday.

The Ministry also screened 5,083 people.

Permanent Secretary for the Ministry of Health, Doctor James Fong says the accumulative total of 295,786 individuals have been screened and 48,425 swabbed to date.

Article continues after advertisement

He also says the Ministry’s mobile screening teams screened a total of 3,279 individuals and swabbed 377 in the same period.

This brings the cumulative total to 704,328 individuals screened and 59,880 swabbed by the mobile teams to date.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard