No jab, no job says PM|Fines announced for individuals and businesses who don't adhere|PM rubbishes vaccine misinformation|Those cheating the system to be prosecuted|Health Ministry occupies more facilities for isolation|Tanoa Skylodge now a quarantine facility|Navua businesses remain open despite challenges|Navua NGO reaches out to people in isolation|More Fijians need to be vaccinated|Southern Division tops arrests for not wearing mask|Vaccination drive-through's to open until 5.30pm|Fiji hits another new high as three more die from COVID-19|Call 158 if you were at MPAISA Booth in Navua|Fijians concerned with movement to non containment areas|Around 205,000 Fijians receive cash assistance|Home-based screening and swabbing stopped|Unvaccinated Fijians continue to die from COVID-19|National seven-day average daily test positivity hits 12.5%|Raiwaqa Health Center suspends services|NZ PM reassures assistance for Fiji|Samabula Health Center suspended|Qauia lockdown area assisted with food ration|FWCC attended to over 2000 women since April|Somosomo Village implements COVID-safe protocols|Frontliners are true patriotic Fijians: Dr Munshi|
Those cheating the system to be prosecuted

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 8, 2021 7:20 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

The Prime Minister has issued a stern warning that those who cheat the cash assistance program rolled out by the government will be held accountable.

PM Voreqe Bainimarama says if Fijians taking advantage of this assistance, they are not stealing from the government, rather stealing from friends and neighbors.

He is once again making himself clear, if people are caught for being dishonest, they must not complain if they never receive any assistance not being prosecuted under the law.

This follows reports of a good number of applicants who have previously applied for the assistance cheated the recent $50 and $90 cash assistance program.

 

“We had 353,416 Fijians apply for this programme. However out of this, 65,275 applied with more than one sim card. 65,224 were already recipients of unemployment benefits under the FNPF scheme. 21,000 were already recipients of welfare payments, TELS, Toppers and were under the age of 18. So these tens of thousands did not qualify because they already were receiving other forms of assistance. We even had one person who has tricked his way into being paid out eight times.”

Bainimarama is once again reminding Fijians to be honest and their support is needed during these trying times.

 

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.