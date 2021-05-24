Thirteen new COVID-19 cases in Naviti, Yasawa

The number of COVID-19 cases recorded in Naviti, Yasawa remains a concern as 13 new infections were reported on the island in the last 24-hour.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says these new cases were among the 156 infections recorded across the country.

Dr Fong says 79 cases were reported in the Western Division, 73 in the Central and four cases from the Eastern Division.

The four cases in the Eastern Division were recorded in Kadavu.

The Ministry adds there are no COVID-19 deaths to report, however, two deaths are currently under investigation.

There have now been 508 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 506 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

The Permanent Secretary says there have been 696 new recoveries which means that there are now 15,997 active cases.

He says that 4,522 active cases are in the Central Division, 11,164 in the West, four in the North and 307 active cases in the Eastern Division.

There have been 47,795 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021. We have recorded a total of 47,865 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 31,041 recoveries.

Dr Fong says nine COVID-19 patients are currently in critical condition and are admitted in hospital.

There are currently 204 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals around Viti Levu with 84 patients admitted at the Lautoka Hospital, 17 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 103 admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

The vaccination rate continues on an upward trend as 95.5 percent of the adults have received their first dose with 51.1 percent fully vaccinated.