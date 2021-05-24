Third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji as cases increase

Home

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 6:40 am

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong says the current increase in COVID-19 cases represents the beginnings of the third wave of COVID-19 in Fiji.

Dr. Fong says this may be a resurgence of the endemic Delta variant, however, they are also working on the assumption that the Omicron variant is already here, and is being transmitted within the community.

Dr. Fong says they expect that genomic sequencing results of COVID-19 positive samples sent overseas will confirm this in due course

Fiji has recorded 194 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours ending at 8am yesterday.

There has also been one death recorded in the same time.

Dr. Fong adds that should this wave be driven by the Omicron variant, based on what they are seeing overseas, Fiji should expect a large number of cases, and people will also expect that infections will occur in vaccinated persons and those who have previously been infected with the Delta variant.

However, he stresses that it is important to remember that those who are vaccinated or had booster doses are far less likely to become sick enough to require hospitalization.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says the main focus of their vaccination program is preventing severe illness and death, which will also help to limit the strain on our medical services.

