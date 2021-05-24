Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MCTTT announces fines|There will be no lockdown: Koya|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|Ministry revises protocols|580 new COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Ministry calls for cooperation|Ministry continues to monitor the outbreak|Booster shot effective against Omicron|RFMF commit to assisting MOH response efforts|MOH confident in its mitigation plans|Ministry to avoid population blanket measures|Vaccination is critical in protecting Fijians from this third wave|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

There will be no lockdown: Koya

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 9, 2022 2:33 pm
[Source: Fiji Police]

Fijians are being reminded to shoulder their national responsibility of keeping everyone around us safe.

Minister for Commerce and Trade, Faiyaz Koya emphasizes this responsibility applies every day and it extends in the greatest and smallest of ways.

He made the comments during a press conference this afternoon while stressing that there will be no lockdown measures like in the past to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Article continues after advertisement

Koya adds this responsibility is to create the safest mechanisms that allow Fijians to go back to work and for businesses to remain safely open.

“We are not locking down any communities and the curfew hours isn’t changing, all of that has been subject to speculation but I can put that to rest now. Curfew isn’t changing and businesses are not being shuttered, the borders aren’t closing, schools are not closing either. But we are stepping up enforcement and penalties for violations of health measures.”

While announcing the new slate of fines and penalties to ensure strict adherence to COVID-safe measures, Koya also highlighted that some of the rules and measures announced previously remains in place/

All Public Service Vehicles must operate at 80 percent capacity and ensure that all passengers are wearing masks.

Interisland vessels must also operate at 80 percent capacity and ensure that all passengers must wear masks.

High-risk businesses MUST verify vaccination status of the visitor, client or customer using the VAX-Check Tool and adhere to COVID-safe practices.

Businesses and offices must display a QR code and ensure that staff, visitors, and customers scan before entering the premises.

Koya says a manual register must be maintained for those who don’t have a smartphone.

He adds businesses must prominently display at all points of entry a signage on the maximum allowable capacity and ensure that all COVID safe measures are followed.

They must also conduct symptom screenings and temperature checks for visitors, clients and customers on the business premises.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.