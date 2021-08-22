There is no cure for COVID-19

The World Health Organization still does not have a cure for COVID-19 despite vaccines developed a year after the initial start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Clinical Lead, Doctor Janet Diaz says this maybe so, however, there are effective treatments available for positive patients.

“We have care plans so even though we may not have the pill to cure, you know, we have care and we can care for you when you have COVID-19 and we have different interventions depending on how the disease is in your body.”

Meanwhile, Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says Doctors in Fiji have been advocating for unity to reduce the infection and the unjust death of Fijians.

“Even though things may look pretty dire, I think if we all work together we can reverse the trend or flatten the curve.”

Fiji has been battling the COVID-19 virus for 109 days now and is not out of the woods yet as the virus is not showing any signs of slowing down.

