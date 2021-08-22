Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
New Zealand continues to support Fiji during COVID crisis|SIDS COP26 attendance in limbo|There is no cure for COVID-19|NZ donates 100,000 doses of AstraZeneca|New infections and deaths continue to rise|Increasing COVID death worries MOH|Unemployment assistance applications open next week|FNPF unemployment assistance to reopen on Monday|COVID Strain remain unchanged despite new variants|More COVID deaths reported in the West|82.6% of target population receives first COVID-19 jab|More ANZMAT personnel arrive|Military ICU used for COVID-19 treatment|FHEC calls for Higher Institutions to deliver NQs in counselling|Olympics amplify equality message says WHO|Two new COVID deaths with 632 new infections|Increasing number of COVID-19 deaths is concerning: Dr Fong|High uptake of moderna vaccine says Dr Rachel|Fiji’s victory another reason to continue the COVID-19 fight: PM|24.5% of target population fully vaccinated|Informal settlements seek counselling|Safety a concern while distributing food ration|Fiji continues to record COVID related deaths|Widespread transmission in the west|Movement of residents strictly monitored|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

There is no cure for COVID-19

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
August 4, 2021 12:30 pm

The World Health Organization still does not have a cure for COVID-19 despite vaccines developed a year after the initial start of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Clinical Lead, Doctor Janet Diaz says this maybe so, however, there are effective treatments available for positive patients.

“We have care plans so even though we may not have the pill to cure, you know, we have care and we can care for you when you have COVID-19 and we have different interventions depending on how the disease is in your body.”

Article continues after advertisement

Meanwhile, Fiji Medical Association President, Doctor Basharat Munshi says Doctors in Fiji have been advocating for unity to reduce the infection and the unjust death of Fijians.

“Even though things may look pretty dire, I think if we all work together we can reverse the trend or flatten the curve.”

Fiji has been battling the COVID-19 virus for 109 days now and is not out of the woods yet as the virus is not showing any signs of slowing down.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.