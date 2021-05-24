There is great need for support: Ram

A group of friends from Wainibokasi in Nausori has come together during these trying times to help Fijians in need.

The group of eight led by Niraj Ram started the initiative from their funds after which some of their immediate family members helped financially from Australia and New Zealand.

Ram says they found there is a great need for support as people have been without jobs for over two months.

He says their food distributions continue and they’ve assisted over 165 families to date.

The group aims to identify and assist those people who are in genuine need and haven’t received any form of support previously.