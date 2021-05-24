Tests positivity continues to rise

Fiji’s national 7-day average daily test positivity stands at 6.3% and continues on an upward trend.

This is 1.9% higher than the World Health Organization’s threshold of 5%.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says our daily test average is 2977 tests per day or 3.4 tests per 1,000 population.

A total of 142,087 samples have been tested since the outbreak started in April this year, with 184,948 tested since testing began in early 2020.

Doctor Fong adds that 3,022 tests have been reported for June 23rd.

Updated testing numbers for samples tested in the Lautoka and Nadi hospital labs for June 17th, June 21st, and June 22nd have been received and the total testing numbers for those respective days have been updated.

A total of 3,179 individuals were screened and 210 swabbed by our mobile screening teams in the last 24 hours.

This brings our cumulative total to 655,404 individuals screened and 52,725 swabbed since the start of this mobile screening program.

Fiji has administered first doses to 272,354 individuals and second doses to 38,031. This means that 46% of adults in Fiji have received one dose, and 6.5% have received the second dose.

The 7 day average of new cases per day has increased to 203 cases per day or 230 cases per million population per day.

Doctor James Fong says daily testing numbers have remained at a high level, and yet test positivity continues to increase.

All the evidence is that there is widespread community transmission in the Lami-Suva-Nausori containment zone.

There are also clusters in Naitasiri and one cluster in Korovou.

Reports in Nadi are from within the containment zone in the Nawajikuma, Nawakalevu, and Tramline containment areas.

Dr Fong confirms two cases from the same family were detected in Lautoka, as announced 3 days ago and now a nurse at the Natabua quarantine facility has tested positive.

To date, this outbreak appears contained to Viti Levu, with the Northern and Eastern divisions yet to detect a case