Testing increases in the last 7 days

A total of 48,167 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted with a daily average of 738 tests per day over the last seven days.

The Health Ministry says daily testing has increased in line with their response to the recent local cases, with 737 tests conducted yesterday.

There are 36 active cases in isolation – 14 border quarantine cases and 22 locally transmitted cases.

The 22 cases reported since Sunday April 18th are Fiji’s first locally transmitted cases in over a year.

Fiji has had 103 cases in total, with 65 recoveries and two deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

63 of these cases have been international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine.