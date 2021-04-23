Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Some still not adhering to face mask call|Go to mini-markets says Kumar|FCEF conducts survey on businesses|Lawaki village in Kadavu prohibits unnecessary movement|Testing increases in the last 7 days|Taxi drivers struggling to meet daily target|Food items fast sellers in supermarkets|Recent price hike of face masks a concern in North|Police clarify travel within containment zones|Soldiers are not to be blamed: Doctor Fong|Fiji announces more COVID-19 local infections|Ministry identifies Makoi and Cunningham as priority areas|Dr. Fong warns against negligence|We have enough ventilators: Dr Fong|12 new cases of COVID-19|Ministry expects variant confirmation soon|Ministry to tighten up measures within confinement zones|Nasareci church goers in Nadi urged to call 158|Public transport can’t cross containment zones|One active case moved closer to hospital|Test results from Australia expected soon|No new restrictions as yet says Health Ministry|Bus operators consider shutdown|Businesses investigated for price gouging|Villages implement lockdown|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Testing increases in the last 7 days

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 27, 2021 12:30 pm

A total of 48,167 COVID-19 laboratory tests have been conducted with a daily average of 738 tests per day over the last seven days.

The Health Ministry says daily testing has increased in line with their response to the recent local cases, with 737 tests conducted yesterday.

There are 36 active cases in isolation – 14 border quarantine cases and 22 locally transmitted cases.

Article continues after advertisement

The 22 cases reported since Sunday April 18th are Fiji’s first locally transmitted cases in over a year.

Fiji has had 103 cases in total, with 65 recoveries and two deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020.

63 of these cases have been international travel associated cases detected in border quarantine.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.