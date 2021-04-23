Test results from Australia expected soon

The Ministry of Health is hoping to receive the test results of the first locally transmitted COVID-19 case from Australia soon.

This as the sample was sent abroad to test for the variant of the virus that the soldier who was announced the first border quarantine case contracted.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr James Fong says the soldier was announced our first locally transmitted case on Sunday the 18th of April.

“We should be getting more details of those samples, Im hoping that we will be getting that very soon, so I can discuss it more extensively in terms of what it means.” There is no confirmation yet on whether locally transmitted cases of the virus are a new variant”.

Dr Fong, had earlier said whether this is a new or more contagious variant of the virus, we should act as if it is a contagious variant.