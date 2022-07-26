Test positivity within WHO recommendation

The Ministry of Health recorded 169 new cases over the last three days.

Permanent Secretary Doctor James Fong says two lineages of the omicron variant are currently transmitting in the community.

BA.4 and BA.5 are now dominant in many countries, including Australia and New Zealand.

Dr Fong says although BA.5 has the ability to evade immune protection against infection induced by prior infection and vaccination, there remains significant protection against severe disease, and there is no evidence that BA.4 and BA.5 cause more severe disease than previous variants.

Of the 169 cases recorded, 75 new cases were recorded on Friday; 38 cases on Saturday; 43 cases on Sunday; and 13 new cases in the 24 hours between Sunday and Monday.

The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 4.3%, which is within the WHO recommendation of 5%.