Test positivity triples WHO threshold

The National seven-day average daily test positivity is increasing exponentially now tripling the five percent threshold of the World Health Organization.

The Health Ministry in its latest COVID-19 update this evening confirms our average daily test positivity is 16.8 percent and continues on an upward trend.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says our testing number data for all labs for July 8th are still being received and so the testing number is expected to increase once updated.

3447 tests have been reported for July 8th.

He adds testing number for July 6th and 7th from more labs have now been received and total test numbers for those days have now been updated.

The National seven-day daily test average is 3,617 tests per day, equivalent to 4.1 tests per 1,000 population.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new cases per day has increased to 627 cases per day or 708 cases per million population per day.

Doctor Fong says with daily increases in cases, the Ministry is also seeing increasing cases of severe COVID-19 and increasing deaths.

Fijians are urged to get vaccinated in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19.

