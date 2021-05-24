Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
126 new COVID-19 infections with another death recorded|Ministry launches COVID-19 dashboard|Additional isolation facilities needed in Lami and Nausori|Test positivity rate hits 4.1 percent|NZ pledges more financial support in COVID fight|Six AUSMAT members on advisory capacity arriving tonight|Second dose vaccination starts in the North|FNPF clarifies delayed payment|Need normalcy, get vaccinated: PM|Tui Macuata urges compassion for returning Northerners|Vaccine can get outbreak under control|MOH identifies areas of interests|First Responders continue to lend a helping hand|Police record more alcohol related arrests|Cinema revenue drops|Ministry explores vaccine option for younger generation|Nearly 70 people in isolation at PSRU|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|Greater public health needs to be considered: Raj|Naitasiri residents commend frontliners at Sawani border|COVID-19 Taskforce teams prepares for repatriation|One more COVID death as Fiji records new daily toll|Vaccination roll out to be ramped up|Tudravu visits Police families in isolation|Telehealth services now available|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Test positivity rate hits 4.1 percent

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 7:19 pm

The national 7-day average daily test positivity continues on an upward trend because of an influx of cases in the Lami- Nausori containment area.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the test positivity currently stands at 4.1 percent, 0.9 percent short of the World Health Organization threshold of 5 percent.

WHO’s threshold of 5 percent means an infection spread is deemed too high.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says the national 7-day daily test average is 3,178 tests per day or 3.6 tests per 1000 population.

He adds that 130,002 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021.

He says this number is expected to increase as more testing number data is received from all labs.

The Permanent Secretary says vaccination has recommenced today at the 16 vaccination sites.

He adds there are four mobile teams in the western division, and the 12 vaccination sites, and one mobile team in the central division.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.