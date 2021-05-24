Test positivity rate hits 4.1 percent

The national 7-day average daily test positivity continues on an upward trend because of an influx of cases in the Lami- Nausori containment area.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong, says the test positivity currently stands at 4.1 percent, 0.9 percent short of the World Health Organization threshold of 5 percent.

WHO’s threshold of 5 percent means an infection spread is deemed too high.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Fong says the national 7-day daily test average is 3,178 tests per day or 3.6 tests per 1000 population.

He adds that 130,002 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021.

He says this number is expected to increase as more testing number data is received from all labs.

The Permanent Secretary says vaccination has recommenced today at the 16 vaccination sites.

He adds there are four mobile teams in the western division, and the 12 vaccination sites, and one mobile team in the central division.