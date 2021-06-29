Home

Test positivity now becoming immeasurable

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 9, 2021 8:35 pm

The national seven-day average daily test positivity now stands at 15.5 percent and continues on an upward trend.

This is more than doubling the five percent threshold of the World Health Organization.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the national seven-day daily test average is 3,512 tests per day, equivalent to four tests per 1,000 population.

He confirms that testing number data for all labs for July 7th are still being received and the testing number is expected to increase once updated.

Meanwhile, the seven-day average of new cases per day has increased to 610 cases per day, or 689 cases per million population per day.

The daily confirmed cases continues to increase with more deaths recorded.

