Test positivity continues upward trend

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is an area of concern for the Ministry of Health as it continues on an upward trend.

The current daily test positivity stands at 8.3 percent.

This is too high when compared to the World Health organization’s threshold of five percent.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a total of 154,009 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021.

3,073 tests have been reported for 27th June.

Doctor Fong says updated testing numbers from the Nadi Hospital Laboratory have been received for 26-27th June, therefore the total testing numbers for those days have been updated.

The national seven-day daily test average is 3,026 tests per day or 3.4 tests per 1,000 population.

Doctor Fong says a total of 5,186 individuals were screened and 957 swabbed at the stationery screening clinics in the last 24 hours.

He adds the mobile screening teams screened a total of 1,658 individuals and 353 individuals swabbed in the last 24 hours.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard