Test positivity average stands at 1.9 percent

The Health Ministry says the rate of test positivity stands at around 1.9 percent and this has increased due to an influx of cases in the Central Division.

The test positivity average was at 1.6 yesterday.

A World Health Organization criteria says, a positive rate of less than five percent is one indicator that the epidemic is under control in a country.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Dr James Fong, says 2,729 samples were tested and reported yesterday.

Dr Fong says the national 7-day daily test average is 2,882 tests per day or 3.3 per 1000 population.

A total of 88,784 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 129,205 tested since testing began in early 2020.

Meanwhile, as of today, 218,830 individuals in Fiji have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr Fong says with the exception of Nadi, where they are still awaiting the clearance of relevant vaccine administration personnel, the vaccine rollout is continuing nationwide.