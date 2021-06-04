Home

Test positivity average increases

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 7, 2021 9:45 pm

Fiji’s seven day average daily test positivity stands at 1.6 percent.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a total of 86,055 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year with 126,476 tested since early 2020.

Dr Fong says that 2,402 samples were tested and reported as of yesterday.

He says after thorough decontamination following some cases among staff in the Incident Management Team Warehouse, the facility has been fully re-opened.

This will allow for a complete supply chain of essential items for frontline officials.

The Health Ministry’s contact tracing investigations have also identified several vaccination personnel as secondary contacts of an earlier announced case in Nadi.

As a result, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in Nadi has been temporarily halted until these staff can be swabbed and cleared.

