Test positivity at 32%

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 5, 2021 9:45 pm

411,142 individuals have been screened and 73,893 swabbed to date.

As of 4th August, mobile screening teams have screened a total of 1,928 individuals and swabbed 91.

This brings the cumulative total to 776,034 individuals screened and 68,462 swabbed by our mobile teams.

Article continues after advertisement

A total of 287,237 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 330,098 tested since testing began in March 2020.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 32.4 %.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

