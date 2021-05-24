COVID-19
Test positivity at 32%
August 5, 2021 9:45 pm
411,142 individuals have been screened and 73,893 swabbed to date.
As of 4th August, mobile screening teams have screened a total of 1,928 individuals and swabbed 91.
This brings the cumulative total to 776,034 individuals screened and 68,462 swabbed by our mobile teams.
A total of 287,237 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 330,098 tested since testing began in March 2020.
The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 32.4 %.
