Test positivity almost double the WHO threshold

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 9.5% and continues on an upward trend.

The positivity rate is almost double the World Health Organization’s threshold of five percent.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says a total of 163,261 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April this year.

Article continues after advertisement

3,161 tests have been reported for 30th June.

The national seven-day daily test average is 3,025 tests per day or 3.4 tests per 1,000 population.

Doctor Fong says the seven-day average of new cases per day has increased to 313 cases per day or 336 cases per million population per day.

He adds there has also been a notable increase in positive patients with severe disease, as well as an increase in deaths.

The steady increase in average daily case numbers in combination with other indicators suggest higher daily numbers of cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the coming weeks, particularly in the Central and Western divisions.

He adds a total of 5649 individuals were screened and 1267 swabbed at the stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing our cumulative total to 234,365 individuals screened and 32,267 swabbed to date.

The mobile teams screened a total of 2,442 individuals and swabbed 318 in the last 24 hours.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard