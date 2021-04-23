Home

Term One holidays extended to May 24th

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
May 4, 2021 5:22 pm

The Term One school holidays has been extended to May 24th and the situation will be reassessed closer to the date.

Minister for Education, Rosy Akbar, says this was a necessary measure to aid in COVID-containment efforts, and keep children safe as the threat is still present.

She says the health and safety of the young ones will always be the biggest priority for the Ministry of Education, and this decision was made accordingly.

Akbar says this step to extend the school holiday by another two weeks had to be taken, not just to keep the children safe, but Fiji at large, since limiting movement is key to limiting the spread of the virus.

The situation will be re-assessed closer to 24 May 2021, and a decision will be made on whether schools are to actually reopen, or if it will be extended again.

Minister Akbar reminded parents and guardians to spend quality time with their children during the holidays, and keep them at home, for their own safety.

