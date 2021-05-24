Ten new COVID-19 deaths as infections drop to 264

Fiji recorded 10 new COVID-19 deaths in the Central Division between 30th July to 10th August as COVID cases drops to 264.

Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says of the 264 cases reported in the last 24 hour ending 8am today, 131 cases are from the Western Division and 133 cases from the Central Division.

Dr Fong says of the 10 deaths recorded, the oldest is an 82-year-old unvaccinated man from Nausori who died at home.

The second COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman who died at her Suva home.

She was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman from Wailea who died at her home.

The woman had received her first dose of the vaccine in late May and is yet to received her second jab when she passed away.

The fourth COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Suva who died at his home.

He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man from Kinoya was not vaccinated.

He passed away at his home yesterday.

The sixth COVID-19 death is a 44-year-old woman from Lami.

She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress and passed away 10 days after admission at the CWM Hospital.

She was not vaccinated.

The seventh COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Kalabu.

He presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died one day after admission at the CWM Hospital.

He has received the first dose of the vaccine in early June and is yet to be fully vaccinated when he passed away.

The eighth COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman from Nabua.

She presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress and she also died 12 days after admission.

She was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Lami who presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress.

He died two days after admission was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death is a 51-year-old woman from Suva.

She presented to the CWM hospital in severe respiratory distress and she died 17 days after admission.

She was not vaccinated.

Dr Fong says this has raised Fiji overall COVID-19 death to 327 with three more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

The Ministry also reported 257 new recoveries with 24,414 active cases in isolation.

Dr Fong says of the active cases in isolation, 18,948 are in the Central Division and 5,446 active cases in the Western Division.

There have been 37,776 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 37, 846 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 12,934 recoveries.

