Ten more deaths over six days

There have been 634 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been ten new COVID-19 deaths from 9th July to 14th July.

The first COVID-19 death to report is a 65-year-old woman from Naibitu Village who died at home on 9/7/2021.

She received her first dose of the vaccine in mid-June. She had not received the second dose of the vaccine and was not fully vaccinated.

The second is a 62-year-old man from Cautata Village.

He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the health facility and he died on the same day (10/7/2021).

He was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 is an 80-year-old man from Suva who died at home on the 10/7/2021.

His family reported that he was feeling unwell with shortness of breath.

He was not vaccinated.

A 92-year-old man from Kinoya died at home on 11/7/2021.

His family reported that he had generalized weakness and a reduced appetite three days prior.

He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 71-year-old woman from Suva.

She presented to a health centre with severe COVID-19 symptoms and was transferred to the CWM Hospital.

Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died 2 days after her admission on 11/7/2021.

She was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 deceased is a 62-year-old woman from Makoi who died at home on 11/07/2021. Her family reported that she had a cough, fever and shortness of breath for a few days.

She was not vaccinated.

A 59-year-old man from Nadera who died at home on 12/07/2021.

His family reported that he had a cough, shortness of breath and a reduced appetite.

He was not vaccinated.

The eighth is a 63-year-old woman from Nasinu.

She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died one day after admission on 13/07/2021.

She was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 deveased is a 58-year-old woman from Nadera. She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died 10 days after admission on 13/07/2021.

She was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death to report is a 42-year-old woman from Tacirua.

A Medical Response team retrieved her from home and transferred her to a medical facility.

She was noted to be in severe respiratory distress.

She died in the medical facility on the same day (14/7/2021).

She received her first dose of the vaccine at the end of June.

She had not received the second dose of the vaccine and was not fully vaccinated.

There have been two more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID related.

Doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

There have now been 69 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 67 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 29 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 314 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 10,033 active cases.

There have been 12,596 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 12,666 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 2,535 recoveries

