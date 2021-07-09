Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ten more deaths over six days|Test positivity stands at 18%|Thousands continue to turn up at screening clinics|AUSMAT team touches down in Nadi|NZ stands by Fiji in difficult times|July represents worst COVID-19 situation|US facilitates Moderna vaccine for Fiji|Northerners reject anti-vaccination efforts|PRB Mead Road records increasing cases of COVID-19|Villages in Sabeto to go on lockdown|First-drive through swab service underway|Reservoir Road community benefit from seed distribution|Postal service not affected despite COVID case|Assistance on its way for St John Fiji|Nadi man enjoying farming despite losing his job|More than 600 cases and one death|Special school to provide GOP services|More swabbing and testing as cases continue to surge|Vaccination for pregnant women from next week|61.9% of target population receives first dose|More leaders call for Fijians to get vaccinated|More assistance to be provided by Australia|NZ ready to assist Fiji|COVID-19 strategy changed to mitigation|Another AUSMAT team to arrive tomorrow|
Full Coverage

COVID-19

Ten more deaths over six days

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 14, 2021 11:51 pm

There have been 634 new cases of COVID-19 for the 24 hour period that ended at 8am yesterday.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says there have been ten new COVID-19 deaths from 9th July to 14th July.

The first COVID-19 death to report is a 65-year-old woman from Naibitu Village who died at home on 9/7/2021.

Article continues after advertisement

She received her first dose of the vaccine in mid-June. She had not received the second dose of the vaccine and was not fully vaccinated.

The second is a 62-year-old man from Cautata Village.

He presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress.

His condition worsened at the health facility and he died on the same day (10/7/2021).

He was not vaccinated.

The third COVID-19 is an 80-year-old man from Suva who died at home on the 10/7/2021.

His family reported that he was feeling unwell with shortness of breath.

He was not vaccinated.

A 92-year-old man from Kinoya died at home on 11/7/2021.

His family reported that he had generalized weakness and a reduced appetite three days prior.

He was not vaccinated.

The fifth COVID-19 death to report is a 71-year-old woman from Suva.

She presented to a health centre with severe COVID-19 symptoms and was transferred to the CWM Hospital.

Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died 2 days after her admission on 11/7/2021.

She was not vaccinated.

The sixth COVID-19 deceased is a 62-year-old woman from Makoi who died at home on 11/07/2021. Her family reported that she had a cough, fever and shortness of breath for a few days.

She was not vaccinated.

A 59-year-old man from Nadera who died at home on 12/07/2021.

His family reported that he had a cough, shortness of breath and a reduced appetite.

He was not vaccinated.

The eighth is a 63-year-old woman from Nasinu.

She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died one day after admission on 13/07/2021.

She was not vaccinated.

The ninth COVID-19 deveased is a 58-year-old woman from Nadera. She presented to the CWM Hospital in severe respiratory distress and died 10 days after admission on 13/07/2021.

She was not vaccinated.

The tenth COVID-19 death to report is a 42-year-old woman from Tacirua.

A Medical Response team retrieved her from home and transferred her to a medical facility.

She was noted to be in severe respiratory distress.

She died in the medical facility on the same day (14/7/2021).

She received her first dose of the vaccine at the end of June.

She had not received the second dose of the vaccine and was not fully vaccinated.

There have been two more deaths of COVID-19 positive patients.

However, their deaths have been classified as non-COVID related.

Doctors have determined that these deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not COVID-19.

There have now been 69 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 67 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

We also have recorded 29 COVID-19 positive patients who died from the serious medical conditions that they had before they contracted COVID-19.

There have been 314 new recoveries reported since the last update, which means that there are now 10,033 active cases.

There have been 12,596 cases during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

We have recorded a total of 12,666 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 2,535 recoveries

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.