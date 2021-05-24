Ten COVID-19 patients in critical condition

Ten out of the 254 COVID-19 patients currently in hospitals in the Central Division are critical and 46 patients are considered to be in severe condition.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says 79 patients are admitted at the FEMAT field hospital, and 175 are admitted at CWM hospital, St Giles, and Makoi.

Dr Fong says hospital admission data for the Western Division is awaiting an update.

A total of 5,586 individuals were screened and 766 swabbed at MOH stationary screening clinics in the last 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 405,538 individuals screened and 72,528 swabbed to date.

Dr Fong says as of Tuesday, mobile screening teams screened a total of 1,803 individuals and swabbed 201 which brings the cumulative total to 774, 106 individuals screened and 68,371 swabbed by MOH mobile teams.

A total of 283,885 samples have been tested since this outbreak started in April 2021, with 326,746 tested since testing began in March 2020.

3,504 tests have been reported for August 2nd.

Based on available data the national seven-day daily test average is 3,388 tests per day or 3.8 tests per 1,000 population.

The national seven-day average daily test positivity is 32.0 %.

