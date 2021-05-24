Home

Temporary exemptions for COVID-19 vaccination

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
July 15, 2021 5:00 pm

The “No Jab, No Job” is a Fijian Government initiative to ensure all vaccine eligible Fijians are vaccinated against the deadly COVID-19 disease.

However, the Ministry of Health will provide exemptions to individuals who are employed and are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccines due to a prevailing circumstance.

These include individuals with a medical condition or allergy that prevents them from getting the vaccine.

Temporary exemptions also apply to pregnant women who are awaiting the MODERNA vaccine.

Exemptions will also be given to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are advised to wait for 90 days before getting their first or second dose of the vaccine.

Individuals who are seeking exemption for any of the above purposes must submit their full details and other supporting documents such as medical certificates to the Ministry of Health.

All documents will be reviewed prior to any exemption from the Permanent Secretary for Health.

The Government has launched this initiative to encourage all vaccine eligible Fijians to get vaccinated and ensure they receive two doses.

