TELS and Toppers students not eligible for $50 assistance

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
June 3, 2021 3:47 am

The Minister for Economy says students on Tertiary Education Loan Scheme and Toppers Scheme will not be eligible for the $50 assistance.

Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum highlighted this while announcing the roll-out of the assistance for those who are not getting any other form of assistance.

Sayed-Khaiyum says these students are already receiving allowances hence why they will not be entitled.

He says the $50 assistance is particularly targeted for those in the informal sector, those who do not qualify under any other assistance scheme and are not employed.

Sayed-Khaiyum has also revealed people on social welfare assistance are also not eligible.

