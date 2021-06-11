Home

Telehealth platform to help patients in the west

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
June 17, 2021 2:44 pm

Chronic patients in the West are now able to consult a physician and organize delivery of their medication from the comfort of their homes.

This follows the development and implementation of a Telehealth Platform where patients will be assisted in terms of medical checkups, and medication drop offs.

Patients can access this service by calling Telehealth Services on the short code 165.

Telehealth doctors also make referrals to other relevant services as and when needed.

The Telehealth platform is supported by Digicel and the initial cost of $28,000 was provided by the British High Commission.

It is being facilitated by non-government organisation, Foundation for Rural Integrated Enterprises & Development [FRIEND].

Around 800 patients have been supported under the project so far.

