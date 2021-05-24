Home

Telehealth established for medication access

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 24, 2021 7:10 pm
To ensure people continue to access life-sustaining medication, the Health Ministry has established telehealth for those living with non-communicable diseases.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says this will open for the Western and Central Divisions from Monday.

It will be open on the weekdays from 9am until 4pm.

“The number is 165. If you need access to your NCD treatment medication, please call us from Monday next week. We will arrange for you to be able to pick your medication up from safe points or have them delivered by mobile teams if you are living in an area under a targeted containment programme.”

The PS adds the helpline will be monitored and evaluated for calls received to ensure assistance is completed, all the way through to the delivery of the medication.

Click here for the interactive GIS Dashboard

